The September 25 edition of the AgNet News Hour featured two guests with deep roots in the Central Valley, both offering powerful perspectives on the challenges — and the future — of California agriculture. Hosts Nick Papagni and Josh McGill first welcomed Mike Harvey, a Bakersfield native whose family once farmed in Delano, and later sat down with Lorenzo Rios, a military veteran and CEO of the Clovis Veterans Memorial District now running for Congress in District 21.

Harvey, now the head of the youth-focused nonprofit 5-11, reflected on his family’s long history in farming. Regulations, water shortages, and rising labor costs ultimately forced them out of land ownership, a story familiar to many Valley farmers. “We sold that property… it made it cost prohibitive to continue to operate,” Harvey said, pointing to how policies have driven out even well-established farm families. Today, Harvey is channeling his leadership into FFA programs and youth outreach, urging the next generation to carry forward agriculture’s values.

Harvey also recounted attending the memorial service for Charlie Kirk, calling it one of the most unifying events he’s ever witnessed. He stressed the importance of youth leadership, saying groups like FFA, Turning Point USA, and 5-11 give kids the tools to find their voice and future in agriculture and beyond.

The program then shifted to Lorenzo Rios, who brought both military and community leadership experience to the conversation. A naturalized citizen and retired Army officer, Rios has spent the last decade helping veterans transition into civilian life. Now, he’s seeking a seat in Congress to fight for farmers and small businesses in the Central Valley.

“Congress can approve and fund long-delayed projects like Temperance Flat and Sites Reservoirs,” Rios said, calling water storage one of his top priorities. He also pledged to streamline permitting, reform the Endangered Species Act, and push for a farm bill that protects family farms, not foreign corporations. For Rios, agriculture is national security, and he made clear he sees farmers as environmental stewards rather than the problem.

Both guests echoed a common message: California agriculture cannot survive without policy changes, water investment, and strong leadership. And both pointed to the Central Valley as the heart of America’s food security.

Listen to the full episode featuring Mike Harvey and Lorenzo Rios on the AgNet News Hour by clicking below, or on your favorite podcast app!

