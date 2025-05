On this episode of The Growing Edge, Todd Burkdoll returns to share urgent insights for Central Coast growers. From battling powdery mildew in strawberries and wine grapes to early intervention against mites and vine mealybugs, it’s all about timing and treatment. Discover why Zeal® MVP Miticide and Senstar® Insecticide are game-changers this season for grape production, and why waiting could cost you your crop. If you’re growing berries or grapes, this is a must-listen.

May Means Strawberries – But Are Your Fields Ready?