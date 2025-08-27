Marlena Paolilli

From Italian Restaurants to California Wine

Marlena Paolilli is no stranger to food, family, and tradition. Coming from one of the Central Valley’s most iconic Italian families, her roots are deeply tied to DiCicco’s Italian Restaurant, which first opened in 1956 and became one of the largest small businesses in America. Her mother, Julia, also owned Julia’s Italian Restaurant, further cementing the family’s place in California’s culinary history.

With wine being a natural companion to pasta and Italian cuisine, Marlena’s transition into the wine industry was a seamless evolution. Today, she serves as head of marketing for Cry Baby Wine, a label with a unique history and a bold presence in California’s wine scene.

Marlena Paolilli on Cry Baby Wine and the Future of California’s Wine Industry

The Story Behind Cry Baby Wine

Cry Baby Wine is more than a label—it’s a family legacy. Founded by Joe Guerriero, whose father moved from New York to Sanger, California in the 1950s, the company began with grape packing and cold storage. The now-iconic Cry Baby label features a photo of Joe himself as a child, staged by his father in the early 1950s. That image has appeared on grape crates since 1952 and now symbolizes a multi-generational family business rooted in California agriculture.

Today, Cry Baby Wine is known for its Chardonnay, Red Blend, Petite Syrah, and its innovative ventures into non-alcoholic and CBD-infused wines—an area where Marlena and her team are pioneering new ground.

Why the Wine Industry Faces Challenges

Marlena acknowledges that California’s wine industry is in a slump. The reasons include:

Oversupply of wine following the pandemic.

following the pandemic. Shifting consumer habits , with younger generations opting for alternatives like seltzers, craft beer, and non-alcoholic beverages.

, with younger generations opting for alternatives like seltzers, craft beer, and non-alcoholic beverages. High costs of living , making expensive wines less accessible to younger consumers.

, making expensive wines less accessible to younger consumers. Digital culture, where fewer people go out socially, and many avoid drinking heavily to protect their online image and “digital footprint.”

Baby boomers remain the largest wine consumers, but Marlena emphasizes the importance of adapting to younger generations’ values—sustainability, convenience, and quality storytelling behind each bottle.

Innovation: Non-Alcoholic & CBD-Infused Wines

To meet changing demand, Cry Baby Wine is developing non-alcoholic wines and CBD-infused blends. While removing alcohol from wine is technically challenging because it strips away sugar and alters flavor, the Cry Baby team is working to rebuild rich wine profiles without alcohol.

They’ve also collaborated with actor Chazz Palminteri, creating a Cabernet Sauvignon that has been a hit in New York. Marlena believes these innovations are key to winning over new wine drinkers.

Marketing Wine to a New Generation

For Marlena, wine isn’t just sold in stores—it’s introduced through experiences. She regularly hosts tastings at farmers markets, boutiques, and private events, allowing people to sample Cry Baby wines in a relaxed, approachable setting.

“People want a connection,” Marlena says. “They want a story, they want to feel comfortable, and they want to enjoy wine without intimidation.”

By encouraging customers to taste before buying, Marlena helps break down barriers for new wine drinkers who may feel overwhelmed by endless choices on store shelves.

California Wine: Challenges and the Road Ahead

California remains the top wine producer in the U.S. and the fourth largest in the world, but it faces rising challenges. Imported frozen grapes from countries like Chile are sometimes cheaper than sourcing from Lodi or other California regions, creating financial strain on local growers.

Industry experts, including Allied Grape Growers president Jeff Bitter, suggest reducing California’s vineyard acreage from 550,000 to 500,000 acres to help balance supply and demand. Marlena agrees, predicting a recovery by 2027–2028 as the industry stabilizes.

Advice for the Wine Industry

If Marlena were leading the industry, her focus would be on listening to younger consumers:

Offer sustainability and convenience (like canned wine).

Emphasize premium quality and authentic storytelling.

Adapt marketing strategies to reach younger audiences where they are—both online and in local communities.

“From soil to the cellar, winemakers pour patience, passion, and precision into every sip,” Marlena says. “It’s not just a drink. It’s a reflection of dedication, tradition, and artistry.”

How to Connect with Cry Baby Wine

For those interested in trying Cry Baby Wine, Marlena offers private tastings throughout California’s San Joaquin Valley. She brings a fun and educational approach with trivia, wine education, and a personal touch.

Final Thoughts

Marlena Paolilli represents the innovative spirit California wine needs to reach a new generation of consumers. With Cry Baby Wine leading the way in premium blends, non-alcoholic options, and creative marketing, the future of California wine may be brighter than it seems.