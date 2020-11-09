USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service conducted the Mandarin Objective Measurement Survey for the first time this year, getting a baseline for California production. Because it is a new survey, a production forecast will be not be made for at least three years. But the numbers indicate a strong industry thus far. Initial results show an average fruit set of 945 fruit per tree and an average fruit size of 1.49 inches in diameter.

“I think it’s mainly the couple thousand additional acres that have come onboard in the last two years and then a decent crop size this year. Last year was down, the year before was up. So, with the alternate years we think we’ve got a little bit heavier crop this year,” President and CEO of California Citrus Mutual, Casey Creamer explained in relation to increasing mandarin numbers. “It’s a popular variety. It’s a good healthy snack for a lot of people and it’s going to continue to enjoy increases we believe.

Mandarins Showing Promise in First Objective Survey

