Less Than Four Percent of ACP Tested Carry HLB Bacterium in Groves

An ongoing study in coastal Southern California citrus groves has found that just over 3.5% of Asian citrus psyllids (ACP) tested are carrying the bacterium that can cause HLB. ACP is the insect vector of HLB. Thus far, 138 of 3,000 adult ACP collected from 15 commercial citrus sites had some level of the bacterium present. The results were reported by researchers from the University of California (UC) Agriculture and Natural Resources, UC Davis, UC Riverside, and the University of Arizona, Tucson.

Related