Lawsuits Against BLM Public Lands Rule

The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association and the Public Lands Council have filed a lawsuit against the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) over its “Conservation and Landscape Health” rule. They argue that the public lands rule threatens long-standing livestock grazing practices on public lands and disrupts the balance of land use, including energy, mining, and recreation. Grazing has been a recognized use of these lands since 1934, helping manage and maintain them. The lawsuit claims the new rule introduces unauthorized changes without Congressional approval, posing risks to ranching communities and rural economies.

A similar lawsuit was filed by the American Farm Bureau Federation and 11 other groups, arguing that the BLM rule destabilizes the tradition of grazing on federal lands and creates uncertainty for ranchers who rely on these lands. They claim the rule, issued in May, lacks clarity, introduces unauthorized policy changes, and undermines ranchers’ roles in land stewardship.

Listen to the report below.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West