Lawmakers Want Action Following Chevron Deference Ruling

Lawmakers are pushing back against federal agencies following a Supreme Court decision that ended Chevron deference. The legal principle previously allowed federal agencies to interpret laws broadly. The recent decision limits the power of these agencies, which many lawmakers view as a necessary step to curb overreach.

The committees overseeing various agencies, including the USDA, U.S. Forest Service, EPA, and Department of Labor, have requested lists of existing and pending regulations that were upheld or could be defended under Chevron deference. Letters were sent to more than a dozen federal agencies, calling for a reassessment of regulations that have significant economic impacts, with the aim of reducing unnecessary governmental overreach and ensuring that agencies operate within the constraints set by Congress. The lawmakers argue that the “expansive administrative state encouraged by Chevron deference has undermined our system of government, overburdening our citizenry and threatening to overwhelm the Founders’ system of checks and balances.”

Listen to the report below.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West