Chevron Deference Overturned by Supreme Court

The U.S. Supreme Court has overturned the Chevron deference rule, which has guided federal regulation for 40 years. This decision arose from a case involving the National Marine Fisheries Service and a law on herring fishermen. The rule, based on a 1984 case, allowed courts to defer to federal agencies’ interpretations of ambiguous statutes. However, the Supreme Court now mandates that courts must independently determine if agencies act within their legal bounds. Organizations like the National Pork Producers Council and the American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF) supported this change, arguing that Chevron deference gave too much power to unelected officials, leading to excessive regulations.

“For decades, Congress has passed vague laws and left it to federal agencies and the courts to figure out how to implement them. AFBF has been a leading voice on this issue and has argued on behalf of farmers who are caught in a regulatory back and forth when administrations change the rules based on political priorities instead of relying on the legislative process,” AFBF President Zippy Duvall said in a press release. “We are pleased the Court heard those concerns.”

They believe the ruling restores balance among government branches and ensures elected Congress members make laws. The Agricultural Retailers Association and the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association also welcomed the decision, noting it limits agencies’ overreach and returns legislative authority to Congress. This ruling is seen as a significant shift in how regulations will be created and enforced, aiming for more clarity and accountability.

Listen to the report below.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West