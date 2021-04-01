The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) recently announced additional coronavirus relief is on the way for farmers and ranchers. Additional aid will be provided through the existing Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP) which recently received an influx of funding to support the program. USDA will be issuing $4.5 billion to more than 560,000 farmers of various crops.

“USDA is referring to this as a top-up payment that will be on top of the CFAP payments that have been received already for the 2020 crop year,” said Reece Langley, Vice President of Washington Operations for the National Cotton Council. “Specifically, for the cotton industry, the payment of $20 per acre on the 2020 planted acreage for upland and ELS cotton as well as a number of other row crops.”

Listen to the radio report below.

Latest COVID Relief Package to Benefit Cotton Producers

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Multimedia Journalist for AgNet West