In a recent conversation with AgNet West’s Nick Papagni, Jesse Silva, Vice President of Sales at King’s River Packing, shared his insights on the unique challenges and opportunities facing California’s citrus industry today.

King’s River Packing Tackles Citrus Challenges

With citrus now available year-round, managing marketing strategies has become more complex. “The challenge is being able to meet the demand four weeks out while coordinating supply from places like Chile,” Jesse explained. Planning for both domestic and international fruit supplies require balancing logistics with rapidly changing customer needs.

Jesse also discussed the risk involved in adopting new citrus varieties. “You haven’t planted it; you haven’t grown it in California — and what is that going to be?” These permanent crops demand long-term investment, and the stakes are high if a variety underperforms.

Despite these hurdles, innovation remains a key focus for King’s River Packing. “We’re always searching for the next best thing,” Jesse said. The company continues to explore ways to reduce costs, improve harvest efficiency, and elevate fruit quality through technology and advanced machinery.

Based in Sanger, California, King’s River Packing manages over 30,000 acres and is recognized as one of the state’s most forward-thinking citrus operations.

🎙️ Reported by Nick Papagni, The Ag Meter, for AgNet West.

Listen to the full interview with Jesse Silva, Vice President of Sales, with King’s River Packing, here.