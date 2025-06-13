Jesse Silva, Vice President of Sales for Kings River Packing, represents the eighth generation of a California farming family rooted in Sanger. The company operates four packing sheds and markets produce from over 30,000 acres statewide, spanning from the North Valley to the South Valley.

Jesse Silva Discusses California Citrus, Global Trade, Future of Farming

Year-Round Citrus, Powered by Global Partnerships

Kings River Packing supplies citrus year-round through a combination of California-grown and imported fruit from Chile, Argentina, and Peru. Currently, they are transitioning from late navels to Valencia oranges for juicing, while continuing to harvest summer lemons and imported varieties like mandarins and Caracaras.

Lemon Market Shifts and Tariff Impact

Silva notes a dramatic summer upswing in lemon demand, due in part to limited imported supply and shifting quality from D1 (Central Valley) to D2 (Coastal) fruit. Though Chilean imports are subject to a 10% tariff, the actual cost to consumers is minimal—roughly 2%—since tariffs are levied on grower settlements rather than full costs.

California Citrus Quality Still in High Demand

“Consumers really love the story of how hard California farmers work,” Silva said. With optimal conditions of warm days and cool nights, California citrus continues to be favored in both domestic and export markets for its clean, flavorful fruit.

Pest Pressures and Thrip Management

One major field challenge this year has been thrip, a pest that damages the tops of citrus fruit. The moist conditions from increased rainfall have exacerbated thrip pressure, leading to more extensive pest control efforts. Thrip damage can downgrade fruit to juice-grade, so vigilant field management is essential.

Mandarins, Netting, and Consumer Preferences

Seedless mandarins remain a key focus, prompting the use of nets to prevent bee pollination and seed development. Though expensive and labor-intensive, netting helps ensure market-ready, seedless fruit—especially for early varieties like clementines that debut in November.

Crop Forecast and Industry Outlook

Despite an initially large crop, sizing fell short in some citrus varieties. As the season progresses, Kings River expects a normal to light yield in navels and mandarins. Silva emphasizes the importance of careful forecasting, especially around June drop and summer development, to refine outlooks for the coming year.

Marketing Challenges and Innovation Ahead

Silva highlights the dual challenge of responding to short-term market needs while making long-term investments in new citrus varieties. With permanent crops, the stakes are high. “You want to have them for a long time,” Silva said. “If they don’t perform, you start over—and that’s costly.” Innovation in packing technology and global forecasting remains a top priority.

Our thanks to Jesse Silva, from King’s River Packing, for allowing us this time.

Nick Papagni, “the Ag Meter”, reporting for AgNet West.