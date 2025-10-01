Kevin Kester on Cattle, Wolves, and the Fight to Keep Family Ranches Alive

The October 1 edition of the AgNet News Hour featured a wide-ranging conversation with Kevin Kester, a fifth-generation rancher from Parkfield, California, and former president of the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association. Hosts Nick Papagni and Josh McGill highlighted Kester’s experience in both California ranching and national policy, bringing listeners a candid look at the future of cattle in the Golden State.

Kester described the uphill battle of running cattle in California, where land values, estate taxes, and regulatory costs far exceed most other states. “People wonder how we can even stay in business,” he said, pointing to California’s high costs and thousands of state-specific rules. Despite these challenges, the state still maintains 35 to 39 million acres of grazing land, underscoring the importance of cattle to California’s ag economy.

The conversation turned to the alarming wolf problem in the Sierra Nevada, where ranchers reported 77 documented wolf kills in just 90 days. Kester warned that California’s stricter protections compared to federal listings make the situation even harder to manage. “It’s going to take the loss of human life before anything will be done,” he said grimly.

Kester also spoke about his time at the White House, standing with President Trump and working on trade agreements, including opening markets for U.S. beef in China and Australia. He credited federal policies with helping offset some of California’s burdens but said the fight is far from over. He urged farmers to push for common-sense policies and to stay engaged in policy discussions that affect their livelihoods.

Looking ahead, Kester stressed the importance of FFA and youth engagement in agriculture. As someone who served as an FFA officer himself, he sees the program as vital to ensuring a sixth generation continues his family’s ranching legacy. “We do this to keep ranches intact and viable for the next generations,” he said, noting his six grandchildren are already helping on the ranch.

From wolf predation to estate taxes and international trade, Kester’s message was clear: California ranchers face enormous pressure, but with policy reforms and youth leadership, the industry can survive and thrive.

Listen to the full interview with Kevin Kester on the AgNet News Hour by clicking below, or on your favorite podcast app!

Listen to previous AgNet News Hour episodes…