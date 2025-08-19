Kern County’s Agriculture Advocate: Rachel Nettleton, executive director of the Kern County Farm Bureau, is taking on the dual challenge of advocating for California farmers while educating the broader community about the importance of agriculture.

In a recent conversation on the AgNet News Hour, Nettleton shared her unique journey into agriculture. Though she did not grow up working in farming, her Bakersfield roots and background in sports and marketing helped her develop a passion for advocacy. “I actually did not come from the agriculture industry, but I was born and raised here in Bakersfield, California. And we all eat food and we all wear clothes, so at the end of the day, we’re all part of agriculture,” she said.

Leading Kern County Agriculture

Under her leadership, Kern County Farm Bureau continues to rank among the nation’s top agricultural producers. “Yes, we are the leading ag county in America this year,” Nettleton explained, noting that Kern fluctuates in the top three spots alongside Fresno and Tulare. In 2023 alone, the county produced over $8 billion in agricultural products.

Nettleton describes her role as multifaceted, joking, “I like to call myself an octopus. I have eight arms at all times. I’ve become a professional juggler since I started this position two years ago.” Her work ranges from legislative advocacy to direct community outreach.

Educating the Next Generation

One of her most impactful initiatives is Farm Day in the City, an annual event that brings thousands of Kern County schoolchildren face-to-face with agriculture. “We invite 5,000 children… and teach these kids about where their food comes from because a lot of kids think that chocolate milk comes from brown cows or that food grows in grocery stores,” she explained. Adults often leave with a new perspective as well.

Nettleton emphasized the importance of engaging policymakers and the public alike. “We try our best to meet with as many legislators as we can, bring them physically to farms and have those conversations… It’s just so important to have those in-person conversations to expand on why we need them to fight for our agriculture community,” she said.

Looking Forward

From water access and regulations to generational farming challenges, Nettleton is focused on ensuring agriculture remains strong in Kern County and beyond. “Farmers don’t have time to go to all these meetings in Bakersfield and Sacramento… That’s why we are here, to fight for them and provide those resources so they can focus on what they do best: feeding the world,” she said.

Her passion also extends to social media outreach, where she sees opportunities to better highlight the environmental stewardship of farmers and the innovation happening across the industry.

As Nettleton put it, “Everybody can make an impact for the agriculture industry. We all eat food, we all wear clothes, and the more positive action we can generate, the better.”

