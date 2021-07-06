How to keep plants cool in the summer heat. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

When it comes to our vegetable garden, we tend to worry most about protecting our plants from freezing temps and suffering frost damage. However, in some places, the summer heat can be a bear and pose a threat all its own. Even though most vegetable plants love lots of sunlight, and without a doubt a lot thrive in the summer, hot, dry weather can be a problem. The ground can dry out and stunt root growth. Some veggies will drop blossoms and refuse to fruit, when the weather is too hot. Other plants will simply bolt if it gets too hot too fast.

When you need to keep your plants cool, try mulch. Mulch acts kind of like a blanket and a shield. Plants will stay cooler if they’re in the shade during the hottest days. This can be as easy as putting up a few tall posts and draping a shade cloth or old bedsheets over garden beds.

If rain is hard to come by, give plants a shower. The best time to do this is early morning, while the temperature is low and the sun absent. Access to cool water will help keep the plants from drying out.

Keeping the Vegetable Plants Cool in the Summer Heat