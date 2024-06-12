KCFB Taking on State Water Board Over SGMA Probation

Kings County Farm Bureau (KCFB) is leading an action against the State Water Resources Control Board (SWRCB) and its administration of the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act (SGMA). The legal challenge was filed after the Tulare Lake Sub-basin was placed on probation. However, KCFB Executive Director Dusty Ference explained that it is more than a local concern they are taking on.

“This is not a Kings County issue right now. This is not a Tulare Lake subbasin issue right now. This is a California issue, and we need support to keep this legal fight moving forward as aggressively as we can,” Ference noted. “The Tulare Lake subbasin is one of several subbasins to be considered for probation. There are several probationary hearings scheduled for the rest of this year and next year, where the board will consider placing other subbasins on probation.”

The legal challenge is based on eight causes of action where Ference said the SWRCB violated the law. If they are successful in their challenge, it will change how SWRCB addresses probationary status under SGMA moving forward. “If we’re successful, some of their overreaching tactics won’t be applicable in the future when they consider probation and it’ll keep them working within the confines of the law,” said Ference.

Listen to the report below.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West