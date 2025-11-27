John Duarte on California’s Future: Agriculture, Leadership & Change

California’s Crossroads: John Duarte Talks Leadership, Agriculture, and the Future of the Golden State

On a special Thanksgiving edition of the AgNet News Hour, host Nick Papagni, “The Ag Meter,” sat down with John Duarte—farmer, nursery leader, and former congressman—for a candid discussion about California’s political climate, agricultural innovation, and the future of farming families across the state. The conversation, replayed as a “best of” segment, highlighted Duarte’s belief that California is on the verge of a major shift—one driven by common sense, economic revitalization, and a renewed respect for the agricultural backbone of the state.

A Call for Common Sense Leadership in California

John Duarte

When asked whether California can “switch and get back to common sense,” Duarte didn’t hesitate. Yes, it can. He emphasized that meaningful change is on the horizon, largely driven by everyday Californians who are tired of policies that push families, businesses, and young people out of the state.

Duarte voiced strong support for candidates like Chad Blanco and Steve Hilton, stressing that whoever emerges from the primary will have his full backing. He believes the 2026 gubernatorial race will center around one theme: California is being left behind, even as the rest of the country surges ahead economically and environmentally.

According to Duarte, America is already showing signs of powerful economic growth. Environmental progress and economic success don’t have to be mutually exclusive, he argues. In his view, California’s current policies have unnecessarily sacrificed jobs, infrastructure, and quality of life in the name of environmentalism—often without meaningful environmental gains to show for it.

Meanwhile, families across the state are watching their children move to places like Tennessee, Georgia, and Oklahoma for opportunities California can no longer offer. Duarte believes that this exodus will eventually create enough pressure to push California toward more practical, future-focused leadership.

Infrastructure, Water, and the High-Speed Rail Debate

Duarte didn’t hold back when discussing the state’s long-criticized bullet train project—calling it the “bullet to the head train.” He contrasted the billions invested into the rail line with the massive impact that same funding could have had on drinking water systems, treatment facilities, and rural infrastructure.

During his time in Congress, he said, the federal government poured $4 billion into the project. At even modest estimates, that money could have built dozens—if not hundreds—of essential water projects across California’s farm-dependent regions.

For Duarte, this is the clearest example of a state government that prioritizes symbolism over solutions. An “abundance-oriented society,” he argues, invests in the infrastructure that improves real lives: water storage, treatment, delivery, and the systems that keep agriculture thriving.

He draws a distinction between what he calls the “lords of scarcity”—coastal elites who push restrictive policies—and the “champions of abundance”—farmers, energy producers, and working people who generate the food, power, and materials society depends on. And Duarte is clear: the champions of abundance are about to kick butt in California.

A Conversation Between Colleagues and Friends

After wrapping the interview, Papagni and co-host Lorrie Boyer reflected on their conversation with Duarte. Boyer praised him for his clarity and willingness to elaborate on complex issues—something listeners appreciate. Papagni agreed, adding that the Duarte family itself is remarkable. John’s wife, Alexandra Duarte, is now running for office, continuing the family’s commitment to public service and agricultural advocacy.

Papagni highlighted John Duarte’s accomplishments in the nursery industry, where he helped refine varieties of almond trees, table grapes, and trellis systems. Boyer wondered how someone even gets started in such an industry; Papagni explained that Duarte entered the nursery world in the 1990s and has spent decades experimenting, innovating, and anticipating the needs of future growers.

One example: Duarte’s ambition to bring avocado production to California’s Central Valley—a bold move that could extend the state’s avocado season and reshape a key market dominated by Southern California growers.

Both hosts emphasized that agriculture is one of the most technologically advanced, forward-thinking industries in the world. Duarte’s continual experimentation—sometimes successful, sometimes not—is part of what makes him and his nursery widely respected.

Thanksgiving Reflections and the Farming Lifestyle

As the show transitioned into its Thanksgiving morning segment, Papagni and Boyer shifted into a warm, lighthearted conversation about holiday traditions, cooking turkey, and the simple joys of family time. Papagni pictured farmers out checking their orchards and fields early in the day before heading home to celebrate—a familiar rhythm for agricultural families.

Their playful banter ranged from turkey recipes to brisket, to the famous Santa Maria tri-tip, to the challenge of feeding large groups with slow-cooked meats. It provided a relatable, personal counterbalance to the more serious political discussions earlier in the program.

The hosts closed by previewing an upcoming “best of” interview with Stuart Woolf, a well-known Westside Fresno grower who is experimenting with agave as a low-water crop that could transform the region into an agave—and potentially tequila—hub.

