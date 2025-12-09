John Deere Highlights Organic Farming, Automation, and Future Trends at the Grower Summit

Greg Christensen

The Monterey Grower Summit in California showcased the latest in agricultural innovation, bringing together growers, technology providers, and industry experts. Among the highlights was a conversation with Greg Christensen, Marketing Manager for High-Value Crops at John Deere, who shared insights on organic farming, autonomous equipment, and the future of agriculture.

High-Value Crops and Technological Support

Christensen’s role focuses on supporting orchards, vineyards, and bedded row crops through advanced agricultural technology. “Whether a grower chooses conventional or organic, we have the same technology to optimize inputs, labor, and farm management,” he said.

He emphasized the value of the Grower Summit, which provides a platform to interact with growers producing much of the fresh fruits and vegetables we enjoy daily. “It’s exciting to see the dedication of growers advancing agriculture in meaningful ways,” Christensen added.

John Deere on Organic Farming, Automation & the Future of Agriculture

The Rise of Organic Agriculture

Organic farming continues to grow across the U.S., and John Deere’s tools are designed to support this expansion. Christensen noted, “We saw some growth in the industry. Our technology can help farmers be more precise, regardless of production type.”

Soil management remains critical. John Deere has developed tools over nearly three decades to monitor and meter inputs, ensuring growers can track what goes into the soil and make data-driven improvements year after year.

Autonomous Tractors: Challenges and Opportunities

California presents unique regulatory challenges for autonomous farming, yet John Deere is actively developing autonomous and electric tractors. Christensen explained, “We are investing in autonomous agriculture globally. Automation helps solve labor shortages and ensures consistent, high-quality results.”

Autonomous technology also enables standardization across farms. “Every operator drives differently. Automation ensures tasks are performed exactly as prescribed, safely and efficiently,” Christensen said.

Looking ahead, John Deere is piloting autonomous orchard tractors and battery-electric utility tractors, designed to simplify operation and enhance control, even for operators without prior experience.

Evolving Technology for Agricultural Efficiency

Christensen highlighted the rapid adoption of technology in farming. Rising costs for chemicals, fertilizer, and labor are driving growers to leverage tools for precision farming and operational efficiency.

The evolution of John Deere’s technology stack—from machine connectivity to agronomic data collection—enables growers to monitor tractor health, benchmark performance, and improve farm management through software advancements.

Organic Farming Across the United States

While California faces higher costs and regulatory complexity, Christensen notes that the organic farming landscape shares similar challenges nationwide. “Places like Michigan, New York, and Florida have similar goals, but California has more external complexities,” he explained.

Farmers often face factors beyond their control, making it crucial to manage costs where possible to maintain profitability.

John Deere in 2026 and Beyond

Looking toward 2026, John Deere plans to expand its autonomous and battery-electric offerings. The company is focusing on pilot programs with growers to gather feedback and refine technology. Christensen explained, “Battery-electric tractors can be operated as easily as a golf cart, making them accessible to a wider range of operators.”

Growers interested in learning more are encouraged to visit local John Deere dealerships or explore offerings at JohnDeere.com.

Appreciation for Farmers

Christensen concluded by expressing gratitude for farmers’ dedication:

“We truly appreciate all the hard work farmers put into providing high-quality, fresh produce year-round. Their work is the backbone of our daily lives.”

The Grower Summit highlighted how technology, automation, and innovation continue to shape the future of agriculture, supporting growers in California and beyond.

Listen to the full Podcast: