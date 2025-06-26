In this exclusive interview, Joel Allen of Joel Allen Ranch joins The Ag Meter to discuss farming in Firebaugh, the challenges and successes of Westside agriculture, and life as the father of Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. From cantaloupes to corn silage—and from small-town roots to NFL stardom—Joel shares insight on perseverance, family values, and what it means to stay grounded.

Joel Allen on Westside Farming, Family Legacy, and Football Fame

Farming Life on the Westside

Joel Allen’s operation in Firebaugh, California includes a diverse rotation: pistachios, wheat, corn silage, and cantaloupes. With 3,000 acres under management—half with irrigation rights—he’s seen the highs and lows of California farming, especially when it comes to water.

“We used to grow rice and alfalfa… We didn’t have any issues at all until that biological opinion in 1993,” said Allen.

“This year, we’ve got more water than we know what to do with.”

Harvesting Partnerships and Pivoting Crops

Allen’s team markets cantaloupes through Westside Produce and Classic Fruits—relationships that have lasted over three decades. Wheat and grain are sold through Lockwood Seed and Grain, and his operation has recently partnered with Producers Dairy for corn silage production.

“Cotton just wasn’t penciling out… corn silage is a good fit for our operation,” Allen noted.

Labor, Legacy, and Leadership

The ranch relies on multiple labor contractors, especially for early-stage pistachio work. Joel praises the performance and reliability of their crews and dispels common misconceptions about labor contracting in agriculture.

“Every contractor we’ve used has done an excellent job… no complaints from me.”

Allen also reflects on family values and investing time with children—something he believes helped shape all his kids, including NFL star Josh Allen.

Raising a Quarterback—and a Community

Joel Allen’s story is as much about fatherhood as farming. A proud supporter of his children, Joel travels cross-country each NFL season to watch Josh play. From Friday flights to weekend stadiums, he and wife Lavonne make it a priority to support their son and the Buffalo Bills.

“Even though this is year number eight, every game feels like the first time… it never gets old.”

Advice for Young Families and Future Farmers

Joel encourages parents to be present, be patient, and let their kids grow in the environments that shaped them.

“Bloom where you’re planted,” he says.

“We chose to stay in Firebaugh to honor the legacy of my father and the community. It worked out pretty well.”

Closing Thoughts

Joel Allen continues to juggle harvest seasons and Bills games, staying connected to the land and the people who shaped his journey. Whether it’s cantaloupes in September or the roar of 80,000 fans in Buffalo, Allen remains true to his Westside roots—and proud of the family and farm he built.

“You don’t need to go to the biggest school to succeed. If you’re good, they’ll find you.”

By Nick Papagni, “The Ag Meter” | AgNet West