Joel Allen Talks Farm Labor, Immigration, and Pistachio Production Costs

Joel Allen of Joel Allen Ranch is managing more than just crops on his 3,000-acre operation. From corn silage to pistachios and cantaloupes, Allen’s farming efforts also involve navigating the challenges of labor contracting and immigration policy.

“We actually use three different labor contractors, especially for the pistachios,” said Allen. “It’s pretty labor-intensive the first three or four years. Then once you get the crop established, the expenses definitely slow down.”

When asked about recent concerns surrounding ICE activity and field inspections, Allen assured that conditions remain stable.

“Every contractor that we’ve used has done an excellent job. Employees all seem like they’re doing well, they’re happy,” he noted. “I don’t know if ICE has really affected them much, but all is good on the Allen Ranch.”

With harvest season approaching—particularly cantaloupes coming off in late August—the Allens will soon have time to cheer on a familiar face on the gridiron. “We’ll be watching number 17 from the Buffalo Bills, Josh Allen, every Sunday,” Joel added with a smile.

Read much more, and listen to the full interview with Joel Allen covering an array of important topics concerning California Agriculture and producers.

— Nick Papagni, “The Ag Meter”, for AgNet West