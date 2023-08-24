Jim Jones to Lead FDA’s New Human Foods Program

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced that Jim Jones will serve as the first Deputy Commissioner for Human Foods. Jones will report directly to the FDA Commissioner and is scheduled to begin his role on September 24. FDA notes that Jones will “lead the charge in setting and advancing priorities for a proposed unified Human Foods Program (HFP).” Industry groups have been largely supportive of the selection for the new program.

“Jim has a proven record of government leadership, as evidenced by his work on the critical Reagan-Udall Foundation Expert panel resulting in the December 2022 report on Operational Evaluation of the FDA’s Human Foods Program,” said Western Growers SVP of Science, De Ann Davis. “We look forward to engaging with Jim as we collaborate on the critical need for the agency to deliver on its promises to aid consumers by setting a prevention agenda.”

Jones will be taking the position with more than 30 years of experience, having held multiple positions in the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Priority areas that Jones will be addressing through the HFP include food safety, chemical safety, along with food products derived from new agricultural innovations. Jones will work closely with the Office of Regulatory Affairs along with the Center for Veterinary Medicine in overseeing the HFP.

“NASDA congratulates Jim Jones on being selected to serve as U.S. FDA Deputy Commissioner for Human Foods. We look forward to seeing his leadership and depth of experience in administration, science and chemical safety contribute to meaningful impacts at FDA and create stronger food safety for all Americans,” National Association of State Departments of Agriculture CEO Ted McKinney said in a press release. “NASDA looks forward to working with Jones to collectively ensure the U.S. food supply remains the safest in the world.”

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West