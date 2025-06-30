Allied Grape Growers President Sees Signs of Long-Term Correction Amid Struggles

In a recent interview, Jeff Bitter, President of the Allied Grape Growers Association, discussed the tough realities facing California’s grape and wine industry. With nearly three decades of experience, Bitter emphasized the current downturn across most segments of the industry.

Jeff Bitter on Challenges and Cycles in the Grape Industry

“In the wine business, we are so diverse,” Bitter noted. “There are differences in varieties, categories, regions, and price points. It’s an exciting industry—but today, there are not a whole lot of shining stars out there.”

The ongoing industry slump has led to significant changes across the state. “We’re seeing a lot of vineyard acreage being pulled out, abandoned, or mothballed,” Bitter explained. He believes this painful correction could eventually restore balance in the market.

Still, he remains cautiously optimistic. “Everything’s kind of cyclical. Things will change because growers will make the adjustments needed. The market will force correction.”

But Bitter also points to a deeper concern: maintaining consumer engagement with wine as a beverage choice. He stressed the importance of keeping wine appealing to new and existing consumers to drive future growth.

Listen to the full interview with Jeff Bitter to gain a more in-depth understanding of the challenges and potential turnaround facing the California grape industry.

—Nick Papagni, “The Ag Meter” reporting for AgNet West