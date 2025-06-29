Allied Grape Growers President Speaks Candidly on Wine Sales, Tariffs, and Industry Struggles

At the 49th Annual Allied Grape Growers Luncheon in Fresno, California, Jeff Bitter, President of the Allied Grape Growers Association, addressed a room full of farmers grappling with the harsh realities of California’s wine grape industry. From declining wine sales to economic uncertainty, Bitter’s message was sobering—but also carried a glimmer of hope.

Jeff Bitter Warns: Wine Grape Growers Face Tough Road Ahead

“If they don’t have a contract, they could be growing grapes all year long for nothing,” Bitter warned, highlighting the vulnerability many growers face without stable buyers.

A Strained Market

Bitter emphasized the wine grape market has been difficult for several years, driven by:

Falling domestic wine consumption , especially among younger consumers

, especially among younger consumers Excess inventory and vineyard removals

Labor and input costs

Tariff unpredictability

Bitter noted that growers with contracts are holding steady, while those without face an increasingly uncertain future.

Hope on the Horizon

Despite the current challenges, Bitter remains cautiously optimistic.

“Everything’s kind of cyclical… We’re seeing vineyards being pulled out, abandoned, or mothballed. That adjustment should bring the market back into balance.”

He stressed the need for industry cohesion and more effective marketing, particularly to re-engage younger consumers with wine as a viable beverage of choice.

Fighting for a Fair Playing Field

Tariffs, international competition, and a lack of government support continue to burden U.S. growers.

“Most major wine-producing countries support their growers. We don’t. That’s why I’m in Washington and Sacramento—fighting for the farmer.”

A Call to Hang On

In closing, Bitter encouraged farmers across the wine and table grape industries to persevere.

“Hopefully, we’ll see a correction soon. If we can hang in there, we’ll come out better on the other side.”

Stay updated with Allied Grape Growers, visit alliedgrapegrowers.org or follow industry updates via AgNet West.