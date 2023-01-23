Interview with Congressman John Duarte

His name is known around California agriculture circles, and now John Duarte is taking on D.C. The Republican was sworn in this month as the elected Congressman for California’s 13 District, after winning over incumbent Adam Gray in November. Duarte is a farmer and businessman who grows almonds, pistachios, and grapes, and is President and CEO of Duarte Nursery. He stepped into the spotlight several years ago when he took on the EPA and Army Corps of Engineers over their Waters of the U.S. rule, under which he was cited and heavily fined after a contractor tilled too close to a dry area that could potentially hold water. Ultimately, he settled the case in 2017 and paid the fines. AgNet Media’s Sabrina Halvorson talked with Representative Duarte about his new role as a congressman and what he hopes to accomplish.

Listen to the interview:

