After a slower than average 2020, it appears that demand is ramping back up for nursery stock. President and CEO of Duarte Nursery, John Duarte said that sales are “hitting on all cylinders.” Although shipping has been a bit slower than normal , Duarte is expecting a good year for sales.

“We came into 2021 expecting a bit of a softer year than what we’d seen in 2020 and 2019 before that,” said Duarte. “But since the first of the year – since January, now February, and here we are towards the end of March – we’re having very steady sales across grapevines, almond trees, pistachios. We’re seeing a lot of very strong demand and we’re ramping up our inventories.”

Listen to the radio report below.

Nursery Demand Ramping Up After A Slow End to 2020

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Multimedia Journalist for AgNet West