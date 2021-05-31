Proper internal cooking temperatures remain the same, even if the price of meat is higher at the market. Meat prices at the grocery store might be a little higher for your holiday weekend cookout. Carolyn Chelius, a USDA economist said the increase isn’t much but it’s lingering from the pandemic. However, if the inflation of prices doesn’t deter you from purchasing your favorite meat for a Memorial Day cookout, Meredith Carothers, food safety expert with the USDA’s Meat and Poultry Hotline shares some safe cooking tips for various meat and poultry products. Those tips include getting to the proper internal cooking temperature for safe eating. If backyard chefs have questions they can always call, USDA’s Meat and Poultry Hotline number at 888-MPHOTLINE (888-674-5463) or go online to Ask.usda.gov.

Internal Cooking Temp Remains Same Even if Price of Meat is Higher at Market

About the Author Danielle Leal Facebook Twitter MMJ/Anchor for AgNet West Radio Network.