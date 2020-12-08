AskUSDA Tool Launched to Help Customer Experience

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) recently launched a new platform to help improve customer experience. The new AskUSDA Contact Center will serve as a singular entry point to find information. Members of the public had difficulty navigating the multiple different phone numbers for USDA before the launch of AskUSDA. Prior online USDA resources also lacked a chat function to assist with self-service.

AskUSDA was created to make USDA more responsive to the public by providing streamlined access to the agency through a single destination for phone, chat, and web inquiries. The website is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The resource includes live chat agents available between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. EST on weekdays. USDA can also be contacted by phone at (833) ONE-USDA.

