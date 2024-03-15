Input Sought for National Grape and Wine Industry Survey

A nationwide project supported by the U.S. Department of Agriculture to benefit the grape and wine industry is seeking engagement from stakeholders. The project titled “Enhancing regional grape and wine production and quality” is asking for input from stakeholders across the U.S. The project aims to better understand issues impacting viticulture, enology, and winery business management.

A voluntary questionnaire has been created to engage with industry members and hear about concerns and issues they are facing. The survey is the first step in a Research and Extension Planning Project supported by the Specialty Crop Research Initiative program. The responses will be kept confidential, and all data gathered will be aggregated and used to assist the research team in providing the industry with new resources and information.

Industry members willing to participate will have until March 29 to complete the online survey.

