Innovation and Ingenuity in the Desert: Yuma, Arizona’s Role in Feeding America

On today’s episode of the AgNet News Hour, Nick “The Ag Meter” Papagni and Josh McGill take listeners on an informative journey through the cutting-edge agricultural practices of Yuma, Arizona—an essential winter farming partner for California. Known as the winter leafy greens capital of the U.S., Yuma produces 90% of the nation’s leafy greens between November and April, and today’s show highlights how the region is using drone technology and creative water management to sustain its success.

The show features a compelling interview with Don Didwitty, a videographer and drone instructor with the University of Arizona, and Robert Masson, a Cooperative Extension Agent in Yuma County. Don discusses how drones are transforming row crop scouting, plant health monitoring, and even crop spraying. With high-resolution imaging and advanced sensors, drones help reduce labor needs and increase efficiency—especially critical as California faces ongoing labor shortages.

Robert provides an in-depth look into Yuma’s unique water strategy. Despite receiving just three inches of rain annually, Yuma’s farmers have built a remarkably efficient irrigation infrastructure that includes pre-irrigation, laser-leveled fields, and furrow flood techniques. Their canal system ensures precise water delivery, and their seasonal planning is so dialed in that harvest schedules are often accurate to the day. However, Robert warns of looming challenges: rising salt levels, a multi-decade drought, and shifting political tides around water law may disrupt this balance.

The episode also touches on broader trade tensions, such as escalating tariffs with Canada, and how national policies could ripple into the ag sector. Listeners also hear about the confirmation of Tyler Clarkson as USDA General Counsel, a move Secretary Brooke Rollins hailed as a win for rural America.

Tune in for a fascinating deep dive into how agriculture, innovation, and policy intersect in Yuma—and how California growers rely on this desert hub during the winter season. Subscribe to the podcast and join Nick and Josh again tomorrow for more stories shaping the future of agriculture.

