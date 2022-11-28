Industry Members Work to Expand Trade Opportunities in Spain

Federal officials along with a delegation of U.S. agricultural interests are working to develop trade opportunities in Spain. More than 30 agribusinesses and farm organizations are joining U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) personnel on a four-day trade mission to Madrid, Spain. USDA’s Foreign Agricultural Service Associate Administrator Clay Hamilton said the delegation joining him in Spain is a diverse group. The purpose is to further develop trade relationships in the Spanish market.

“As the Spanish economy and tourism continues to expand, we see the demand for consumer-ready products steadily increasing, presenting a fantastic opportunity for U.S. exports,” Hamilton said in a press release. “Spanish consumers and food processors are increasingly interested in sustainably produced goods, which gives U.S. producers a marketing edge over other export suppliers, as the U.S. continues to expand its sustainable agriculture production efforts.”

The trip is taking place from November 29 through December and is the first-ever agricultural trade mission to Madrid, Spain. More than 70 participants are representing trade associations, state governments, and agribusinesses from 25 states. Seven California-based companies are participating in the trip. The California companies included in the trade mission include Blue Diamond Growers, California Walnut Commission, The Spirit Guild, Quon Yick International Inc., Mariani Nut Company, Vanilla Saffron Imports, and Cal Ranch, Inc.

The trade mission also seeks to improve trade opportunities in Portugal. Buyers from both Spain and Portugal will be meeting with American representatives as part of the endeavor. Members of the U.S. trade delegation will also be participating in site visits. Each of the markets serve as important destinations for American ag products. Spain is the third-largest market in the European Union for U.S. agricultural goods and Portugal is the 11th. Each of the countries has the potential for increasing imports of U.S. commodities such as tree nuts, pulses, and sunflower seeds.

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Ag News Director, AgNet West