Industry Groups Raise Issues with NEPA Amendment

The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA) and Public Lands Council (PLC) have raised concerns with the White House Council on Environmental Quality’s (CEQ) final Phase 2 rule amending the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA). The Biden Administration says the rule aims to simplify and modernize the federal environmental review process. Key changes include streamlining permitting for renewable energy and transmission projects, introducing deadlines and page limits for reviews, and considering climate and environmental justice impacts.

However, industry groups argue that instead of reducing regulatory burdens as intended, the rule makes the NEPA process more burdensome for livestock producers. NCBA and PLC believe the rule makes NEPA more ambiguous, difficult, and costly, particularly for federal permitting, including grazing permits. They also express concerns that it could empower radical activist groups to exploit NEPA against ranchers and rural communities.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West