India: One of the ‘Largest Untapped Markets’ for U.S. Agriculture

India represents a significant market for American farmers and ranchers with further opportunities for expansion. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is organizing a trade mission to New Delhi, India, to be led by Under Secretary for Trade and Foreign Agricultural Affairs Alexis Taylor. U.S. exporters can apply to join the delegation for business meetings with potential importers from India, Nepal, and Sri Lanka. In 2022, U.S. agricultural exports to these countries exceeded $2.5 billion, with January–October 2023 exports surpassing $1.7 billion.

“India and its 1.4 billion consumers really is one of the largest untapped markets in the world for U.S. agriculture,” said Ryan Brewster, Senior Director for Trade Missions and Trade Shows at USDA Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS). “Those consumers are looking for high-quality agricultural products. They’re looking for things that the United States can produce.”

The trade mission will take place April 22-25. Local and regional industry experts, along with FAS personnel, will be providing market briefings to the U.S. delegation. The trip will also include engagements with USDA leadership, retail visits, and networking opportunities. USDA points out that India is one of the fastest-growing economies in the world with an expanding middle class and efficient retail sector. The market represents significant opportunities for various U.S. exports including animal protein, cotton, dairy, fruits, and nuts.

“We achieved notable tariff reductions this year on chickpeas, lentils, almonds, walnuts, apples and frozen turkey among other products that will open market opportunities for U.S. farmers in the world’s most populous country,” Under Secretary Taylor noted. “We’ve entered a new chapter of U.S.- India trade relations, and FAS is excited to support our food and agriculture exporters explore all that India’s market has to offer.”

Those interested in being considered for the U.S. delegation have until Monday, January 22 to submit an application.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West