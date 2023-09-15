India to Reduce Tariffs on More U.S. Ag Products

India is taking further action to reduce tariffs are a variety of American goods. The action comes as a resolution to several disputes at the World Trade Organization. U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said the resolution is “an important milestone” in fostering better trade relations between India and the U.S. Additional tariffs on fresh, frozen, dried, and processed blueberries and cranberries are being lowered. The action follows the lowering of tariffs on almonds, walnuts, and other U.S. agricultural products which took effect last week.

Under the Biden-Harris Administration, USDA and USTR have focused on rebuilding trust and strengthening relationships with our global trading partners, including India, and working through the World Trade Organization and other venues to ensure that those partners live up to their obligations so that U.S. agriculture has full and fair access to key export markets,” Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said in a press release.

The announcement came as President Joe Biden met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi ahead of the G20 Leaders’ Summit. Other tariffs will also be reduced on frozen turkey and frozen duck. The latest action will reportedly expand economic opportunities for American producers. The National Turkey Federation, North American Blueberry Council (NABC), and USA Poultry and Egg Export Council all expressed enthusiasm for India’s decision to reduce tariffs.

“The U.S. has long faced a 30% tariff in India, which has resulted in declining market share for American blueberries against countries that have enjoyed free trade and reduced tariffs with India. The reduction in tariffs for U.S. blueberries will put American producers at a more level playing field with our competitors,” said NABC President Kasey Cronquist. “Our growers and marketers have fostered a special connection with their Indian customers and we are excited to see these connections strengthen going forward with the newly reduced tariffs.”

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West