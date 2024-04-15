Increased Opportunities for American Cotton Exports

American cotton growers now have improved export opportunities in Bangladesh. For almost five decades, Bangladesh mandated the fumigation of U.S. cotton due to boll weevil concerns. Collaboration between the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and Bangladesh Ministry of Agriculture amended import rules, exempting U.S. cotton from the regulation. USDA reports that this will benefit American cotton significantly, as Bangladesh represents the fifth-largest export market, valued at over $339 million in 2023.

Efforts by USDA’s Foreign Agricultural Service improved perceptions of American cotton and provided evidence on boll weevil eradication, culminating in bilateral meetings and a Bangladesh delegation visiting U.S. cotton facilities. Utilizing the Boll Weevil Eradication Program not only helps growers eliminate pests, but it also enhances competitiveness for thousands of U.S. cotton growers.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West