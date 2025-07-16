IFPA Builds Global Influence with UN Accreditation

The International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA) has achieved a major step forward in its global advocacy efforts by receiving accreditation status with the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP). The move strengthens the organization’s ability to represent the fresh produce and floral sectors on the world stage, particularly as new packaging and environmental regulations emerge.

IFPA Strengthens Voice with UNEP Recognition

Advocacy for the Fresh Produce and Floral Industry

With environmental concerns like plastic use gaining international attention, IFPA’s new accreditation ensures that the voices of fruit, vegetable, floral, and plant producers are part of the global sustainability conversation. This aligns with IFPA’s strategic mission to “future-proof” the industry by increasing its presence in key decision-making forums.

Cathy Burns, CEO of IFPA, described the UNEP accreditation as a significant advocacy milestone, allowing the organization to better influence discussions that impact the global supply chain.

“This is a significant advocacy milestone for IFPA as we expand our presence within the UN system,” said Burns.

Continued Engagement with the United Nations

This recognition follows IFPA’s achievement last fall of observer status with the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). That designation allowed IFPA to participate in global climate discussions that directly affect agricultural policies and practices.

Together, these advancements provide IFPA with stronger tools to protect industry interests while supporting meaningful environmental progress.

Reporting by Lorrie Boyer, AgNet West