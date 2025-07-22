A Fresh Approach to Health Policy

IFPA Pushes Produce for Better U.S. Health Policy

The International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA) has launched a compelling new campaign advocating for fruits and vegetables as critical tools to improve public health, lower health care costs, and increase longevity. With attention-grabbing headlines like “Before there were pharmacies, there were farms” and “Before there were copays, there were carrots,” the campaign delivers a bold message to policymakers: you can’t make America healthy again without fruits and vegetables.

Nutrition Is Prevention

IFPA CEO Cathy Burns emphasized that fruits and vegetables have long served as “the quiet essential workhorses of public health.” This campaign, she says, aims to elevate that truth in the national dialogue on health care.

“Nutrition is the foundation of prevention, and produce is an undeniable cornerstone to any wellness plan,” Burns stated.

The campaign doesn’t suggest replacing technology, medications, or digital health tools. Instead, it calls for recognizing whole foods as the base layer of a healthier, more sustainable national health strategy.

Focused Campaign, Clear Message

Called Fresh Produce for a Healthier America, the campaign is running on D.C.-focused digital platforms and directly targets policymakers. It also supports IFPA’s formal policy recommendations submitted to the Make America Healthy Again Commission, reinforcing the message that food is medicine.

Policy Priorities

IFPA’s key recommendations include:

Produce Prescriptions as a Covered Benefit:

Making fruits and vegetables a reimbursable part of federal health care programs, allowing doctors to prescribe them as part of treatment for chronic conditions.

Expanding the Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program (FFVP):

Ensuring all students, regardless of school district, have access to fresh produce to help establish healthy eating habits from an early age.

A Strategic Push for National Change

The IFPA’s campaign serves as a timely reminder that public health begins on the farm. By focusing on prevention and foundational nutrition, the organization hopes to influence meaningful changes in federal health care policy.

Reported by Lorrie Boyer, AgNet West.