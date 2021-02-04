How to Enjoy a Herb and Vegetable Garden Indoors

How to enjoy a garden indoors. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

If you don’t have access to outdoor space for a garden, try starting your own garden indoors. With a little effort and the right lighting, you can grow an indoor garden filled with all kinds of interesting plants.

A mini herb garden for example requires a windowsill pot. Just add a couple of basil seeds, cilantro seeds, and a chive transplant from your local garden center. The chives will grow the slowest, but when your basil and cilantro are finished with their one summer of production, the chives can take over the pot as a perennial and provide edible flowers and leaves through the fall and into the following year.

You can also grow strawberries in an indoor hanging basket. Cherry tomatoes can be grown indoors, too. They are excellent plants for balconies and sunny windows.

Aquatic plants also do very well indoors, especially if you have north-facing windows that don’t receive much natural sunlight. There are so many ways you can design your garden indoors, from using towers to wall planters and shelving.

