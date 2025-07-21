Homegrown Organic: Stephen Paul on Fruit, Figs, Farming Future

A Refreshing Harvest and a Bright Outlook

In a rare moment of seasonal reprieve, California’s Central Valley is enjoying cooler weather—and so are its farmers. Stephen Paul of Homegrown Organic Farms joined The Ag Meter to reflect on the strong harvest season and the future of organic agriculture.

Homegrown Organic: Stephen Paul on Fruit, Figs & Farming’s Future

“This year’s been a blessing,” Paul shared. “All commodities are showing fantastic quality, and the weather has played a big role.”

While Homegrown Organic is headquartered in Porterville, their growing and packing operations stretch from Southern California up through the Willamette Valley of Oregon. The breadth of their reach helps them maintain a steady supply of fresh organic blueberries, stone fruit, figs, and more.

Blueberries Cresting, Figs Rising

As blueberry season nears its end in the Pacific Northwest, Homegrown Organic is transitioning to one of its most exciting commodities—figs.

“We just started fig harvest,” said Paul. “It’ll be a solid six to eight weeks of intense picking, packing, and shipping. Figs are delicate and labor-intensive, but they’re making a comeback.”

While fig orchards once dotted the California landscape, much of that ground was lost to development. Still, Paul believes figs are perfectly suited for the region: “They don’t need a lot of water, and with proper care and cold chain handling, you can get a good 21-day shelf life.”

Labor, Legislation, and a Call for Balance

When asked about labor and immigration challenges, Paul didn’t shy away from tough conversations. He advocated for a thoughtful path to citizenship for farmworkers who are contributing positively to agriculture and the economy.

“There are a lot of good people here looking for a better life,” Paul said. “We need to create a system that allows them to stay, contribute, and eventually become citizens—while maintaining standards and accountability.”

He highlighted Homegrown’s certification with the Equitable Food Initiative (EFI), an American-based program focused on labor responsibility and fair practices.

On Trade, Tariffs, and Global Partnerships

While much of Homegrown’s business is domestic, the company works closely with growers in Mexico, Chile, Peru, and the South Pacific.

Paul addressed the challenges and opportunities that come with tariffs: “If tariffs are used reasonably, they can be an effective negotiation tool. But when they’re too extreme, they threaten commerce.”

He emphasized the importance of trust in global partnerships: “Growers around the world share similar values. We’re all family-based operations trying to do right by the land and the market.”

California Politics and Organic Farming

Paul acknowledged that politics are an unavoidable factor in agriculture—especially in California—but praised the organic sector’s proactive approach.

“Organic farming is about staying ahead of issues, using common sense, and caring for the land and community,” he said. “It’s not just about farming; it’s about stewardship.”

He also touched on collaboration among organic growers and companies, citing partnerships with like-minded farms such as Good Farms in Baja, Mexico.

Supplying Whole Foods and America’s Top Retailers

Homegrown Organic’s reach includes major retailers like Whole Foods. With over 500 stores nationwide, supplying to such a chain requires constant communication and year-round planning.

“It’s a blessing,” Paul said. “But it takes a full team—from the field to sales to accounting. Everyone has to row in the same direction.”

Their FIG program, launched to maintain year-round retail relationships, is a testament to the company’s long-term strategy and responsiveness.

For Aspiring Organic Growers: Values First

What does it take to join the Homegrown Organic family?

“We look for alignment of values,” Paul explained. “You have to be a great farmer and a team player. Our programs are balanced, and we don’t want to create imbalances for existing growers.”

A Message to Consumers: Support Your Farmers

Paul ended with a simple message to AgNet West listeners:

“Support your American farmer. Whether you’re buying stone fruit, figs, or berries, remember that families are behind these operations. We’re grateful for your support.”

👉 Follow Homegrown Organic Farms to stay up to date with seasonal harvests, organic trends, and behind-the-scenes farming insights. Support local. Eat organic. Choose family-farmed.