Steve Hilton Vows Agency Reform to Support California Agriculture

In an exclusive interview with The Ag Meter, Steve Hilton, a Republican candidate for California governor, shared his vision for reforming state agencies that heavily impact the agriculture industry.

Hilton Eyes Regulatory Overhaul for California Ag

Reining in Overreach from State Agencies

Hilton emphasized the authority a governor holds over the executive branch, noting that he would make over 4,000 appointments across 200 agencies. “You control the executive branch, all these agencies that are making life a misery,” he said, referencing the State Water Resources Control Board, California Air Resources Board (CARB), and various pesticide regulatory bodies.

He criticized what he described as “madness” from CARB, including mandates that push Tier 4 diesel engines and electric-only farm equipment. “These agencies are doing the damage,” Hilton said.

His plan? Replace what he called far-left ideologues with “common-sense people who will be on the side of business and helping them to succeed.”

Aiming for $3 Gas and Pro-Business Policy

Hilton stated one of his top goals would be to reduce fuel prices by reversing aggressive climate policies. “I think I can help us get towards $3 gas in California by rolling back some of the climate extremism through my appointments to CARB,” he said.

Using Legal Tools to Challenge Harmful Laws

While Hilton acknowledged a governor cannot unilaterally undo legislation, he made clear his intention to use legal channels to fight back. “You can’t just ignore that,” he said. “But you can—and I will—file lawsuits to overturn legislation that violates the California state constitution.”

A Clear Message to California’s Ag Industry

Hilton’s comments signal a direct appeal to farmers, ranchers, and rural communities frustrated with what they see as overregulation. His platform centers on removing administrative barriers to productivity and prioritizing economic common sense over ideological mandates.

Steve Hilton Pledges to Restore California Agriculture and Fight Regulatory Extremism

Hilton Slams Solar on Farmland, Pledges Support for California Ag

Reporting by Nick Papagni, “The Ag Meter,” for AgNet West.