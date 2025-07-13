California at a Crossroads: Steve Hilton Talks Ag, Energy, and Leadership

In a wide-ranging interview with AgNet West’s Nick Papagni, gubernatorial candidate Steve Hilton laid out his vision for California agriculture, energy policy, and how he plans to restore common sense to Sacramento. With growing frustration across the state’s ag community, Hilton’s remarks resonated as both a critique of current leadership and a promise of change.

Steve Hilton Slams Solar on Farmland, Pledges Support for California Ag

The Crisis in California Ag

“The situation keeps getting worse,” Hilton said. “Whatever business you run in California—small, medium, or large—it’s a nightmare.”

From soaring costs and overregulation to unreliable water access and labor restrictions, Hilton highlighted what he calls the damaging effects of “Democrat extremism and incompetence.” Farmers, he argues, are not just battling market forces—they’re battling Sacramento.

Slamming AB 1156: “Solar Farms Are a Scam”

Hilton took aim at Assembly Bill 1156, which would pause the Williamson Act to allow solar development on farmland.

“It breaks my heart… the most fertile soil in the world is being covered with solar farms,” Hilton said. “It’s an evil scam.”

He argued the policy benefits private equity donors at the expense of food production and even climate integrity. According to Hilton, solar farms raise ground temperatures and disrupt chill hours needed for crops like tree nuts.

“In the name of climate change, they’re changing the climate with their stupid solar farms.”

Restoring Water Abundance

Citing decades of stalled infrastructure projects, Hilton emphasized that California has “all the water we need” but lacks the leadership to store and distribute it effectively.

He called for immediate action on long-delayed projects like the Sites Reservoir and denounced policies that prioritize fish over farms.

“We’re flushing 75% of our water to the ocean while farms go dry. It’s madness.”

A Business Approach to Government

Hilton, a former entrepreneur, vowed to apply business logic to government.

“I want all industries to succeed—agriculture, film, energy. We do that by cutting taxes, reducing regulation, and appointing common-sense people.”

He highlighted the 4,000+ gubernatorial appointments he would control, particularly to agencies like CARB and the State Water Resources Control Board.

Fixing the Voting System to Empower Rural Voices

Election integrity was another key theme.

“We’ve gone from Election Day to Election Month,” Hilton said. “Dead people and non-residents are still getting ballots.”

He emphasized the need to master existing voting rules—including ballot harvesting and early voting—until reforms are possible.

Defending Family Farms and Rural Values

Hilton spoke with passion about fifth-generation farmers in Petaluma and Point Reyes facing bureaucratic land grabs.

“These amazing businesses are being pushed out by donors and bureaucrats. I’ll fight like hell for them.”

Cartels, Crime, and Ag Equipment Theft

The candidate also addressed lawlessness affecting rural communities. He recounted meeting with sheriffs who say Mexican cartels are stealing tractors and other equipment to supply illicit farming operations in Mexico.

“It’s shocking—they’re literally trucking stolen tractors across the border.”

The Freight and Fuel Burden

From $8 diesel to overregulated electric tractors, Hilton blasted Sacramento’s policies as anti-business and anti-worker.

“A diesel tractor costs $36K. The electric version is $105K and lasts 3 hours. And they throw in $85K in subsidies. It’s lunacy.”

Working with Washington

Hilton promised a cooperative relationship with the federal government, citing personal connections with top cabinet officials.

“When I take office, we’ll finally have a governor who works with D.C., not fights it on Twitter.”

Final Message to Farmers: “Now or Never”

In closing, Hilton doubled down on his mission.

“This is now or never for California. I’m running because it’s time for common sense to lead again.”