On this episode of The Growing Edge, brought to you by Valent U.S.A., we sit down with the legendary Todd Burkdoll — the GOAT of the industry — to talk high-stakes almond protection. With the heat kicking in and last weekend’s rain lingering, your orchard could be a perfect storm for disease. Tune in for real-world insights, expert tips, and why Quash® Fungicide might be your best line of defense. If you grow almonds, you don’t want to miss this.

Heat’s Rising – Are Your Almonds Ready?