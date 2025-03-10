Hass Avocado Board Opens 2025 Nominations

The Hass Avocado Board (HAB) has officially opened nominations for its 2025 election cycle, inviting industry leaders to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the U.S. avocado market. Now through April 1, 2025, eligible Hass Avocado producers and importers can submit nominations—either for themselves or others—at HassAvocadoBoard.com/nominations for one of six (6) open seats on the Board. This year’s available positions include four (4) seats for producers and two (2) seats for importers, each serving a three-year term beginning in November 2025.

A Leadership Opportunity in the Avocado Industry

Serving on the Hass Avocado Board is an opportunity to drive industry progress, support market expansion, and contribute to key initiatives in nutrition, communications, sustainability, and business support tools. Board members work collaboratively with stakeholders across the supply chain to address industry challenges and guide strategic investments that strengthen the global avocado industry.

“Board members play a vital role in equipping the avocado industry for long-term success,” said HAB Chairperson Bob Schaar. “We encourage passionate Hass Avocado producers and importers to step forward and help drive positive change across the industry.”

Election Timeline and Key Dates

The voting process will be conducted digitally, ensuring accessibility and efficiency for all eligible members. To participate, individuals must register online by April 21, 2025, to receive a ballot.

Important Election Milestones:

April 1, 2025 – Deadline for nomination submissions

– Deadline for nomination submissions May 1, 2025 – Digital ballots distributed to eligible registered voters

– Digital ballots distributed to eligible registered voters May 30, 2025 – Voting deadline; ballots submitted to an independent accounting firm

– Voting deadline; ballots submitted to an independent accounting firm November 1, 2025 – Newly elected board members and alternates officially appointed by the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture

– Newly elected board members and alternates officially appointed by the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture November 18, 2025 – New board members seated at the HAB meeting

For a complete election timeline and further details, visit HassAvocadoBoard.com/nominations.

About the Hass Avocado Board

The Hass Avocado Board (HAB) is dedicated to making avocados America’s favorite fruit. As the only avocado organization representing the entire global industry, HAB collects, focuses, and distributes investments to drive demand and ensure sustainable market growth in the U.S. The board provides comprehensive market data, conducts nutrition research, engages with health professionals, and fosters industry-wide collaboration. Additionally, HAB reallocates funds to California and importer associations to support country-specific avocado marketing initiatives in the U.S.

For more information, visit HassAvocadoBoard.com.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour. She was recently named the 2024 Farm Broadcaster of the Year by the National Association of Farm Broadcasting and serves as a Council Member on the World Agriculture Forum. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley and now divides her time between California and North Dakota.