Agriculture has been at the heart of the United States since its earliest days. From the first English settlers to the expansive farms of the 20th century, the story of American farming is one of growth, adaptation, and the vital role it played in shaping the nation.

Agriculture in Colonial America

In the colonial period, agriculture was far more than a livelihood—it was the backbone of society. Approximately 90% of the population relied on farming for survival. Towns across the colonies often served as shipping points, facilitating the export of agricultural products to both domestic and international markets.

Most farms during this era were small and family-oriented, designed primarily to meet the needs of those who worked the land. Yet, as the population grew and settlers pushed westward, opportunities for new farms expanded rapidly. The frontier offered vast tracts of fertile land, encouraging both subsistence and commercial farming.

Expansion and Farm Growth

The growth of farms in the United States during the 19th and early 20th centuries was remarkable. In 1850, there were approximately 1.4 million farms across the country. By 1880, that number had nearly tripled to 4 million. The upward trend continued, reaching 6.4 million farms by 1910.

This expansion reflected not only population growth but also advances in farming technology and infrastructure, including better tools, improved seed varieties, and the spread of railroads, which made shipping crops more efficient.

Mid-20th Century Trends

After 1910, however, the number of farms began to decline. By 1950, there were approximately 5.6 million farms in the United States. This shift reflected broader economic and social changes, including urbanization, industrialization, and the consolidation of smaller farms into larger, more mechanized operations.

The story of American agriculture, from its colonial roots to the mid-20th century, illustrates the dynamic relationship between land, labor, and innovation. Farming was not just a way of life—it was a critical driver of the nation’s growth and prosperity.

The Growth of American Agriculture: From Colonial Times to the Mid-20th Century