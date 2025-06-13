Growing Edge: Quash® at the Forefront: Effective Management for Alternaria and Beyond

Valent USA presents a new episode of The Growing Edge, featuring Future Ag Hall of Famer Todd Burkdoll.
If you’re managing tough summer almond diseases like Alternaria, rust, anthracnose, scab, or hull rot, Quash® Fungicide remains one of the most trusted and proven tools in your disease control program. With broad spectrum activity and many five-star UC ratings on almond diseases among triazoles, Quash® delivers the performance you can count on—season after season.
In this short audio segment, Todd shares expert insights on:
- Why Quash® is still a top choice for almond growers
- The role of timing and tank mixes in effective disease control
- Bonus: Quash®’s success in potatoes against early blight (Alternaria Solani)
Click below to listen and strengthen your crop protection strategy.
Sponsored Content