Join Todd Burkdoll, Field Market Development Manager at Valent U.S.A., as he dives into the critical midseason threats pistachio growers need to manage now. From the silent spread of Gill’s Mealybugs to the looming risk of Botryosphaeria, Todd shares timely advice and proven solutions—including why coverage is king when applying key products like Senstar® Insecticide and Quash® Fungicide.

Whether you’re facing past pest pressure or optimizing your IPM strategy, this episode delivers practical, field-tested tips you can’t afford to miss. Slow down your sprayer and tune in—your trees will thank you.

The Growing Edge: Pistachio Pest Watch – Vital Insights from the Field