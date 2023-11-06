Grower Participation Requested for Citrus Life Cycle Survey

UC Davis, in collaboration with the Citrus Research Board (CRB), is seeking participation in a brief survey aimed at collecting crucial data for a comprehensive life cycle analysis of California’s citrus industry. The goal of the project is to quantify the environmental impacts and benefits of citrus production, covering everything from water and electricity usage to grove management practices and fertilizer applications.

This analysis spans the years 2021 to 2023, addressing questions raised by major retailers about the sustainability efforts of the California citrus industry. Results of the survey will be aggregated and presented only on a county-wide or statewide basis, with no identifying information to be made public. The collected information will be accessible exclusively to researchers at UC Davis and CRB staff directly involved in the project.

The survey, designed in two parts, offers participants a choice. The first part, a 10-15 minute summary of the entire orchard, provides an industry-wide perspective. The optional second part, a more detailed block-by-block survey, takes about 30-45 minutes but allows for a personalized case study report on an orchard’s environmental performance and footprints. If a grower opts into the more detailed section, UC Davis is offering assistance.

Listen to the report below.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West