Greg Ruehle, Executive Director, National Sorghum Producers, Talks Farm Bill

Greg Ruehle

Executive Director, National Sorghum Producers

AgNet Media’s Sabrina Halvorson stopped by the National Sorghum Producers booth, at the Commodity Classic, and spoke with Executive Director Greg Ruehle. Sabrina and Mr. Ruehle discuss the Farm Bill and sorghum in California.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour and The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.