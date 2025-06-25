In this episode of The Growing Edge, we sit down with legendary crop advisor Todd Burkdoll to talk about vine mealybugs and how Senstar® Insecticide is changing the game with its unique dual-action formula. Find out how Senstar knocks out vine mealybugs—and why timing and coverage are critical to managing this tough pest. Don’t miss this gritty, ground-level insight into real pest pressure and smart solutions.

Click to listen and learn how to protect your grapes before it’s too late!

Grape growers, take note! What pest can turn your vineyard into a nightmare overnight?