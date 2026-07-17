California agriculture, water infrastructure and rural communities were among the topics discussed during today’s episode of the AgNet News Hour, featuring Republican lieutenant governor candidate Gloria Romero. Romero shared her views on the challenges facing the state and discussed why she believes agriculture should play a larger role in California’s policy discussions.

Romero, a former Democratic state senator who later changed her party affiliation, said California’s agricultural regions often receive less attention than the state’s major urban centers. She argued that farmers, ranchers and rural communities deserve a stronger voice in Sacramento, particularly when it comes to water, infrastructure and regulatory policy.

Water was one of the primary issues discussed throughout the interview. Romero said California should invest more aggressively in water storage, additional reservoir capacity and desalination projects while continuing to improve long-term planning for the state’s growing population.

“Water is the source of life,” Romero said. “We have to prepare for the future.”

The conversation also touched on California’s energy sector. Romero referenced the state’s oil production, arguing that California has significant energy resources that could help support jobs and reduce reliance on imported petroleum. She also discussed recent AgNet News Hour interviews covering California’s commercial fishing industry and domestic energy production, saying both industries deserve greater public attention.

Romero also criticized what she described as increasing regulatory burdens on agriculture, saying California producers face challenges ranging from water availability and permitting to labor costs and environmental regulations. She argued that state leaders should focus on policies that allow farming operations to remain competitive while continuing to produce food for California and the nation.

Another topic during the interview was the California Coastal Commission. Romero said that, if elected lieutenant governor, she would serve on several state commissions and would advocate for what she described as a more balanced approach to protecting natural resources while supporting economic activity along the coast. She specifically pointed to concerns about water quality and wastewater issues affecting Southern California beaches.

Throughout the discussion, Romero emphasized the importance of bipartisan cooperation and encouraged Californians to evaluate candidates based on their proposed policies and solutions.

The interview is part one of a two-part conversation, with the second installment continuing the discussion on California policy, agriculture and the state’s economic outlook.

Listen to the full interview below or on your favorite podcast app.

Listen to previous AgNet News Hour episodes…