Glassy-Winged Sharpshooters Found in Stanislaus County

An adult glassy-winged sharpshooter (GWSS) was detected in Stanislaus County, prompting a rapid response from local agricultural authorities. The discovery has led to an emergency program and biocontrol measures to contain the pest and protect crops from potential damage. In August, one adult glassy-winged sharpshooter (GWSS) was discovered on a residential property in Turlock during routine trapping in Stanislaus County.

Following the Pierce’s Disease Control Program’s (PDCP) rapid response protocol, additional surveying and trapping revealed 54 adult GWSS, three nymphs, one viable egg mass, and 11 emerged egg masses on commercial and residential properties. The Stanislaus County Agricultural Department is continuing its investigation to assess the infestation’s spread.

The PDCP has declared an Emergency Program, with treatments scheduled through November 2026. A public meeting is set for Wednesday, Oct. 16 at 6 p.m. to discuss the plan, and residents will be notified prior to treatments. Biocontrol measures have also been implemented, with 1,890 biocontrol agents released at nine sites.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour and The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.