California winegrape industry leaders are adding another fire to the list for 2020. During a smoke exposure interview with AgNet West, Allied Grape Growers President Jeff Bitter said the newly formed Glass Fire in the Napa Valley has already damaged a few wineries and continues to grow.

As of Monday morning, the Glass fire grew to 11,000 acres and was zero percent contained.

